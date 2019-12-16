What could be a better stocking stuffer for the ranch-lover in your life than a stocking literally "stuffed" with ranch?
This Holiday season, Hidden Valley Ranch has a ranch-filled stocking available for purchase on its website.
The 15" by 7" plastic stocking is filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing and features a function pour spout at the stocking toe. It also includes a silver mantle holder.
"It's a stocking filled with ranch. Enough said," a straight-forward item description reads.
The ranch-filled stocking is selling for $35 plus tax and shipping and luck for you, the item is currently in stock.
If the stocking isn't your cup of tea...errr ranch, there are several ranch-themed clothing items (onesies, Christmas sweaters, shirts) and other goods (water bottles, flasks, etc.) on the Ranch Shop page.
Our favorite way to Ranch: ✨ HOLIDAY MERCH ✨ There's a Ranch gift for everyone on your list. 🎁 Shop Now!— Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) November 13, 2019
