SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking that began in East Spokane resulted in a crash in a West Central Spokane neighborhood earlier today.
Before the theft began, police received reports of a man acting suspicious. Soon after, calls came in about the same man attempting to steal a car from outside a business. The car's owner, ran outside to try and stop him and was injured.
The car thief drove the car to West Central Spokane, where he was speeding down residential streets. After a collision with another car, the suspect in red leapt from the vehicle and took off on foot.
The neighborhood as a Cop Shop, so police heard the crash and were on scene in moments where they established a large perimeter and used K-9 units to try and track the suspect down but had to call off the search after an hour.
At this time, the story is still developing. Police are in the process of putting together a description of the suspect and using evidence found at the scene to try and identify them.
