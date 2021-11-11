This story was updated at 11:50 p.m. on 11/11/2021 with new information from Spokane Police.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking that began in East Spokane resulted in a crash in a West Central Spokane neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Spokane Police received a call about a man being disorderly and refusing to leave a business near the intersection of Fifth Ave. and Crestline St. around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The man then stole a woman's car--which was unlocked and running--while she was delivering groceries to a nearby home.
The woman tried to get the man out of her car, but he kept driving, dragging her along the road. She only received minor injuries, according to police.
The car thief drove the car to West Central Spokane, where he was speeding down residential streets. After a collision with another car on Cannon St. between Boone Ave. and Gardner Ave., the suspect leapt from the vehicle and took off on foot in a red hoodie.
A neighbor's doorbell camera caught the crash on video. The other driver involved in the crash was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.
The COPS West shop is located nearby, so police heard the crash and were on scene moments later. They realized a vehicle involved was where they established a large perimeter and used K-9 units to try and track the suspect down, but were unsuccessful.
The vehicle involved has been seized pending a search warrant. Officers are working diligently to positively identify the suspect so that he can be apprehended. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check, (509) 456-2233, and reference case #2021-20194388.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.