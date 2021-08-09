MALOTT, Wash. - A foot chase between Okanogan County Sheriff's Office deputies and a stolen car suspect turned deadly when the suspect attempted to flee in the river.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said the incident began Friday when 43-year-old Jesus Dominguez-Martinez located his stolen car at an orchard on Old Highway 97.
Dominguez-Martinez went up to the suspect who displayed a knife and then chased Dominguez-Martinez back to the vehicle he arrived in. Dominguez-Martinez locked the door of the vehicle and fled from the suspect.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Zidany Amado, began chasing Dominguez-Martinez in his stolen car. Amado then turned into a different orchard.
Dominguez-Martinez waited near the location for deputies to arrive.
Responding Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies found the stolen car abandoned.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said K9 Havoc began tracking Amado. Residents in the area told the sheriff's office he was seen floating down a river holding onto a log.
Deputies found Amado and told him to stop running to which he allegedly responded saying he would not.
Amado ran along the riverside for a while before getting back into the water. Later on, he was seen having trouble swimming in an area with a strong current. He went underwater and did not resurface.
Life Flight helicopter was in the area and flew that area of the river several times attempting to locate him.
The search was called off due to the sun going down.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said the Marine Patrol returned to check the area on Saturday. They located the male in the river at about 11:01 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office diver returned to the area to recover the male for the Okanogan County Coroner.