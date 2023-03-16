SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley police arrested several suspects and seized drugs, guns and a Cadillac Escalade in an emphasis patrol meant to crack down on retail theft.
According to the department, detectives and two loss prevention employees at stores along East Sprague near Costco worked together in the operation on March 14, ultimately detaining 12 people and seizing stolen handguns, drugs, over $4,700, and a Cadillac Escalade.
Five were booked into jail. Police said they seized drugs from three others but did not arrest them.
The patrol followed a similar one earlier this month, in which 22 people were detained and 10 were arrested.