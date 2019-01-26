RITZVILLE, Wash. - Two men were taken into custody following a reported vehicle prowl near Ritzville.
According to the Adams County Sheriff Department, the prowl was reported in the area of W. Tokio Road and N Deal Road. There had also been information for stolen mail in the same area.
Deputies contacted a vehicle occupied by 28-year-old Salvador Miranda from Othello and 29-year-old Cody Eugene Cobb from Ephrata.
Miranda was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Car keys were found on him which had been stolen from the vehicle prowl, according to police.
Cobb was also taken into custody in relation to the vehicle prowl.
Deputies served a search warrant on the vehicle and found the rest of the stolen items taken from the prowl along with suspected methamphetamine.