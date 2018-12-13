Their front door was locked, their apartment building has an additional security door that requires a key to get into, and one of them was inside the entire time: these are some of the reasons why Kaitlyn Royer and Hannah Oldson can't figure out how someone got into their home at the College Terrace Apartments.

Someone, or some people, stole Royer's bicycle and Oldson's truck (her keys were inside the apartment).

Both said it had to have happened early Thursday morning. Royer said she was at her friends home on Wednesday night, but briefly came back to her apartment before leaving again.

"I locked the door on the way out, which was roughly 2 a.m. and when I came back this morning, it was open," Royer said.

Unlike Royer, Oldson was home and in her room. She also said her front door was locked before she went to sleep in her room around midnight. Oldson said she didn't hear anything that warranted suspicion.

Oldson's Toyota Tacoma was stolen, which also had her truck inside. The monetary value is worth up to tens of thousands of dollars, but Royer's bicycle is truly priceless.

Royer said her boyfriend's mother bought her the mountain bike recently with money left over in his account. Her boyfriend, Matthew, died last year, according to Royer.

"He passed away from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma just a little over a year ago. He loved mountain biking and just being outdoors. It really does mean a lot to me: whenever I'm riding it and stuff, I can always think of him," Royer said.

Both are hopeful to have their belongings returned, but are also worried that whoever broke into their home will return too.

"You think you're being careful, but the fact that someone can just come in and do something like that is really scary. And the fact that I was here when it happened is ever scarier. I'm just thankful nothing happened to me and they just took the stuff," Oldson said.

Oldson's truck is a white Toyota Tacoma (2014). Registered in Washington, the license plate number is: C69153J .

Royer's mountain bike is a white Specialized Ariel Hydro Disc.