RITZVILLE, Wash. - A police pursuit which ended in a vehicle fire began after an asphalt truck was stolen from Washtucna on Tuesday.
According to Washington State Department of Transportation, one of their asphalt trucks was stolen from the DOT shed at around 7:15 a.m. During the pursuit, law enforcement deployed spike strips to try and stop the suspect.
While fleeing, the asphalt truck caught fire, and the suspect was taken into custody about five miles east of Ritzville.
Eastbound I-90 was closed near mile post 225 while crews worked to put out the fire. The roadway was fully reopened at around 9 a.m.
Updated: Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m.
