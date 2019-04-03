STOMP brings a different kind of musical show to Spokane

A really unique kind of show is happening in Spokane tonight. A group called STOMP is making music, but not in a traditional way.
This group is the farthest thing from an orchestra, they'll play on anything that's not an instrument, like cups, trashcans, bags, anything that makes noise.
"You learn multiple different roles, so when you switch roles, it's a completely different show. Every single night there's a framework that we adhere to, but the end product is always a little bit different," Jeremy Price, STOMP performer, said.
One of their famous acts is where the group creates a routine only using basketballs, the whole point of this show is for the audience to be able to identify with what they're doing. STOMP has been performing since the 90's, and takes their act around the world.
STOMP is going to be at the First Interstate Center for the Arts Wednesday night at 7:30.
Here's where you can get tickets: http://www.inbpac.com/