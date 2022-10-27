Leslie Lowe
Expect a mix of sun and clouds, a bit of a warm up and gusty winds today as we see a brief break between systems.  Our next system moves in Thursday night with light showers expected Friday morning, followed by another break through Saturday. 
Rain and mountain snow will become more widespread by the second half of the weekend and the start of next week as a stronger system pushes into the PNW.  You might want to incorporate an umbrella into the Halloween costume on Monday! 
 
 
Daytime highs in the upper 40's and low 50's, with frosty overnight lows in the 20's and 30's. 

