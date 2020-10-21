Weather Alert

...STRONG EARLY SEASON STORM FRIDAY TO BRING POTENTIAL FOR MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 2000 FEET WITH 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. 1 TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE BELOW 2000 FEET. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT INCLUDING THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. HEAVY WET SNOW MAY LEAD TO BROKEN TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&