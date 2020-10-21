According to a spokesperson for American Airlines, a man, woman and child were en route from Spokane to Dallas/Fort Worth, but never made it off the runway. It happened Tuesday morning, on American Airlines Flight 2844. Video provided to KHQ from a passenger on the plane, shows the man and woman with face masks over their mouths, but not covering their noses. A boarding agent approaches them and asks them to wear their masks properly.
They refuse and while the video doesn’t show this, a passenger on board told us that they were escorted off the flight by police.
We reached out to American Airlines and an AA spokesperson said in a statement:
“On October 20, three customers on American Airlines flight 2844 with service from Spokane, WA (GEG) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) attempted to board the aircraft wearing bandanas as face coverings. In accordance with our policy, the customers were informed that bandanas are not approved face coverings and were provided complimentary approved ones. After being seated, the customers again refused to comply with the face covering policy and were ultimately asked to leave the aircraft prior to departure. The group failed to comply with crewmember instructions and law enforcement was requested. As this is a law enforcement matter, we would refer any additional questions to the Spokane International Airport Police. American, like other U.S. airlines, began requiring customers to wear a face covering while on board aircraft beginning May 11. We have since strengthened our policy to require face coverings be worn at airports and on board, and announced in June that we may deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face covering for the duration of this requirement. We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our customers and team members, which is why we enforce our policy for required face coverings. We expect customers who choose to fly with us to comply with these policies, and if necessary, we will deny future travel for customers who refuse to do so.”
According to the passenger we talked with, other passengers were encouraging the man and woman to just put on the mask so they could take off. The passenger then told us as the man was being escorted off the plane by police he was yelling about how the other passengers were being sheep and that they needed to think for themselves.
