MultiCare Valley Hospital hosted a memorial for those lost to COVID-19 Aug. 22. 1,400 blue flags with the names and stories of those who died were planted around the hospital. 

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -  Hundreds died from COVID-19 in Spokane County, but to the families they left behind, and the nurses that cared for them, they were more than just a number.

MultiCare Valley Hospital held a memorial and candlelight vigil Monday night to remember those lost loved ones.
 
"It's like a love letter," Alta Morrow said. "Our loved one isn't here. So, we get a chance to have that connection that we all missed"
 
Like a tidal wave no one was expecting, COVID has washed away hundreds of loved ones.
 
Alta Morrow has lost two. Her mom on St. Patrick's Day, right at the beginning of the pandemic, and her sister just days ago.
 
"August 18th, 2022," she said. "Unfortunately, I got COVID the same day she did. When I tested positive and I called her that day she was on a gurney."
 
Testing positive together, their experience with the virus, couldn't be more different.
 
"I'm at home. I'm getting through it at home and it was scary even being at home I was just waiting until, when am I going to be in here," she said. "From that day after I had that first conversation with her, I didn't get to hear from her again."
 
On Aug. 18th, Alta Morrow tested negative but it was too late to say goodbye to her sister.
 
"I was hoping that would've been a good day but it was the day we got called to holy family and we had to let her go. We had to let them take her off the ventilator," she said.
 
Unfortunately, her story isn't unique. That's part of the reason why MultiCare set up a memorial Monday night to honor and remember the 1,400 people lost from COVID in Spokane County. Recognizing the toll it's taken not only on the family members left behind but those on the front line. Those like Brittany Zimmerman.
 
"I remember every single name. Every single hand that I held. I remember. I remember their names. I remember the stories that they told me. I remember talking to their loved ones on the phone and that sticks with you. That type of sorrow that you hear from a loved one over the phone that can't do proper goodbye because of the pandemic," Brittany Zimmerman, a nurse with MultiCare said. "As nurses, we're focused on the task at hand and do your job, take care of your patients, and provide the best care you can but it doesn't give you time to process those feelings."
 
A sense of closure, a sense of belonging, a way to honor.
 
"There's strength in numbers and we need to come together and heal together. We can't do it alone," Morrow said. "This one's for you Carlene."

