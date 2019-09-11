No one will see strange UFO lights in the Nevada desert after all.
The AlienStock musical festival, organized by the creator of the viral "Storm Area 51" Facebook event, has been cancelled.
The organizers released a statement on Monday saying, “we are not interested in, nor will we tolerate any involvement in a FYREFEST 2.0."
Some issues that were mentioned in the statement include lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees.
Over 2 million people said they were "going" on the original "Storm Area 51. They Can't Stop All of Us" Facebook event.
It is till unknown how many will attend with or without AlienStock.