BILLINGS, Mont. - Cleanup was underway after a strong storm pushed through areas near Billings, Montana Thursday night.

The storm left hundreds without power, with outages stemming into the morning hours. The storm brought reports of flash-flooding and pea-sized hail.A business in the Billings Heights had the roof completely torn off the building in those strong winds. Fortunately, no one in the business was hurt.

Some even took to kayaks to get there through the flooding.