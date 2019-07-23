Tuesday night's storm caused power outages region-wide. Crews near Broadway Ave. and Marguerite Ave. in Spokane Valley blocked off the road after trees knocked down several power lines.
There were reports that a garage fire on Gordon Ave. and Division St. started when a power line came down on top of it, however, firefighters were investigating the cause of that fire.
Avista's power outage map showed dozens of incidents crews were dealing with. More than 20,000 homes and businesses were in the dark. Inland Power was reporting another 2,000 homes and businesses without power.