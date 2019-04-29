A man in Indiana's gesture towards a passing funeral procession has been going viral.
Joy Wagler shared a photo of an unidentified man who pulled over and stood in the rain with his hat on his chest and his head bowed while a funeral procession in oncoming traffic passes.
"I have to give a shout out to this guy in Bloomington. I don’t know him, but he is a wonderful example of how we need to act when a funeral procession comes through while we are driving," Wagler wrote in the post.
Wagler added that the procession was longer than average, but the man didn't move until it was over.
"Unfortunately this is something that has been lost with a lot of people. He showed so much respect. It was a good reminder to me that we should never be so busy and so much in a hurry that we forget to show compassion and respect for our fellow men!" Wagner wrote.
The post is quickly going viral on Facebook, being shared nearly 5,000 times as of Monday morning.