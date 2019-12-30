Stranger shows up at Spokane family's door, asks to take son

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A North Spokane family is still shaken up after a frightening experience on their own front porch this weekend.
Because they are still so uneasy, they have asked us not to use their names.
"It was Saturday morning," the mother said. "We heard a knock on the door. My husband gets up and answers it. I heard arguing, so I get up."
Fresh off her graveyard shift, she should have been sleeping. But something about the tone of the conversation had her instantly feeling nervous.
"I walked to our door and my husband is in an altercation with a man we do not know," she said. "He was saying he was there to pick up our five-year-old son."
At first she hoped it was a simple wrong address, but her gut told her there was likely more to this.
"He took off running, if you're innocent and not doing anything wrong, why run," she said. "He looked like he was very nervous and edgy, like he was high on something."
The family was the most concerned about things he knew about their son.
"Yeah, like my son's name, age and address, all of that is way too much to be a coincidence," she said. "We don't know if he got the information on social media. Maybe Facebook stalking. But he had way too much information to have about our son. He's not a friend or family member. He didn't need to know anything about him."
They called the police and Monday, an officer took their report.
"It wasn't taken seriously (initially,)" she said. "It's like my son would have to have been touched or dragged out the door for them to do anything."
That's why she's talking to our "Help Me Hayley." She wants to warn other parents so all of us can be hyper vigilant.
"I knew talking to (Hayley) could fix the situation or prevent this from happening again," she said.
The family did get a photo of the suspect's car. Only he knows what his intentions were, but law enforcement is always encouraging awareness of the human trafficking problem in Washington state. They say we are especially vulnerable to the crime because of Washington's 'vast rural areas and abundance of ports.'
The incident happened around 10:00 AM Saturday near Cedar and Francis. If you have any information, please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case number 2019-20241097.
For more information about human trafficking, click HERE.
