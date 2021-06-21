SPOKANE- A Spokane mother is recovering and her children are thankfully safe thanks to a heroic act by a complete stranger.
Saturday, Linda Juitt and her two sons found themselves trapped on a third story balcony with a fire destroying her north Spokane apartment. Flames had trapped them outside with no way out, and no way down.
On the ground below, retired Air Force veteran Julio Perez was watching it all unfold, and quickly learned how dire the situation was.
"One of the guys I ran up on said hey there's two kids in the back," Perez said. He had been in the area moving, heard the commotion, and ran towards the smoke.
Then, knowing the only way to safety was straight down, Julio and Linda both knew what had to happen next.
"I had a couple guys down there and I was like, 'can you catch my kids?'", Linda told us Sunday, "Please can you please try to catch my kids I need to get them out of here."
"I looked up and I told her 'I'm not going to let anything happen to your kids.'" Perez says.
One after the other, Linda dropped her two boys into the safe and steady hands of this stranger-turned-hero.
"They landed right in my hands, I made sure they didn't fall." Perez says.
While the two boys were uninjured, Linda was not so lucky. She's recovering in the hospital with multiple broken bones she sustained as she also jumped to avoid the fire. Still, she's grateful that her family, including her German Shepard that firefighters rescued with just minutes to spare, are safe.
"I lost absolutely everything in the fire, but all of that stuff, it's replaceable," Linda says, "My kids, my dog, and myself, we're not replaceable. So even though all this happened I'm just so grateful to be alive."
Juitt and her boys lost all of their belongings in the fire. Right now, there's a fundraising campaign going on to raise money for them, and you can find more information about that by clicking here.
As for Perez, he called the heart wrenching moment an out-of-body experience.
"Something, some higher power had control of me," he says.