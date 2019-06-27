POST FALLS, Idaho - A happy update to a story of love and lemonade.
Earlier this month, KHQ introduced you to 7-year-old Camdyn Thompson who had been raising money to buy a diabetes alert dog by selling lemonade. Now, they've reached their goal, thanks to a big donation from a stranger.
Camdyn's mom, Terina told KHQ's Adam Mayer that they were supposed to do another lemonade stand on Thursday, June 27 at Stacie's Cakes. However, they had to cancel because of the weather.
So instead, a woman reached out to a contact who helped her find Camdyn's house so she could write a check to cover the rest of what they needed to buy the dog.
Terina said the check was made for $5,000 but they only needed $4,000 to reach their goal.
"We are so grateful and relieved," Terina said in a text.