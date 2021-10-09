Gusty winds and scattered showers dominate our Sunday forecast. The bulk of the Showers should be cleared by late morning for much of the Inland Northwest. However, some chances for scattered showers stick around throughout the day in higher elevations. Winds ramp up by early morning with gusts anywhere between 30-40 mph. If you're planning to go get outdoors Sunday, you'll want a jacket! Highs across the region stay below average with the Columbia Basin sitting in the mid to upper 60s and the metro region staying much cooler with highs struggling to reach the upper 50s. The first half of our workweek is the "calm before the storm". A second system tracks across the region on Wednesday bringing even cooler temperatures and more rain chances.
Strap your trashcans down!
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
