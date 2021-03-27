A stray North Carolina dog named Sisu is going viral for his story of devotion to a purple stuffed unicorn.
Duplin County Animal Services in North Carolina said Sisu broke into a Dollar General store “consistently” to get the toy. An officer finally caught up with the sticky-fingered pup, bought his beloved unicorn and and brought him in to the shelter.
Photo Shoot Yesterday!!! Thank you so much Mary Shannon Johnstone for coming so quickly to get these amazing pictures...Posted by Duplin County Animal Services on Friday, March 26, 2021
They posted the following description for interested adopters:
Sisu
Male
Stray
1 yrs old
67.1 lbs
Hw(-)
Sassy with other dogs and will not tolerate any back talk.
Very vocal.
Very obedient with people.￼
Knows sit, lay, heel and loves unicorns from dollar general.
Intake 3/21
He is much larger in person, maybe even overweight.
A Friday update from Duplin County Animal Services said Sisu and his purple unicorn have an adopter and a rescue. Animal lovers can send unicorns for the shelter’s other animals to P.O. Box 950 Kenansville, NC 28349.