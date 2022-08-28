SPOKANE, Wash. - Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety.
"Monroe is one of our main arterials and keeping it in good shape is part of our six-year street maintenance program,” said Public Works Director Marlene Feist. “Completing the right maintenance at the right time reduces the amount of costly, major construction needed over time.”
The project will take up half of the road at a time, separated into two phases. Phase one, which begins Aug. 29, will start on the northbound lanes. Phase two will begin on Sept. 21, closing the southbound lanes.
The project is part of more than $100 million in construction work across the city. That includes $80 million in new construction work this year and another $21 million in projects continuing from 2021 to improve streets, rebuild bridges, protect the Spokane River and invest in Spokane's critical water and sewer systems.
You can keep up with the latest construction delays with the city's weekly obstruction notice information.