Street sweeping to help keep storm water drainage systems is scheduled to get underway starting tomorrow in the Spokane Valley, but the city is asking residents to do a few things before they begin.
The city is asking residents to keep leaves and debris from your yards out of the roads.
They are also asking residents to remove items such as basketball hoops and bicycles to help street vehicles complete sweeping more efficiently.
Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching or passing street sweeping vehicles.
More information is available on the city's street maintenance web page or you can call 509-720-5000.
