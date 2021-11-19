SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Lilac Festival is holding the ‘Destination Spokane’ Holiday Parade this Saturday, November 20th. The parade itself kicks off at 3:30 p.m., but residents should be aware of road closures from approximately 1:30 to 6 p.m. in the downtown core.
Any vehicles parked on the street along the parade route will be towed prior to the parade's start.
The following streets will be blocked off:
- Washington St. (from Boone to Sprague)
- Spokane Falls Blvd.
- Main Ave.
- Riverside Ave. (from Bernard to Lincoln)
Following the parade, a fireworks show is scheduled in Kendall Yards at 6:00 p.m. to cap off the festivities in an 'explosive' display!
"We are extremely excited and committed to continuing our Festival’s traditions, even if in a temporarily revised form. It is our hope that the Holiday Parade will be another opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate both our city, the holiday season and, most importantly, showing that we are a strong and proud community," states the Festival website.
For those wondering about the usual springtime parade, their site assures us that, "Our traditional festival will return the third week in May with a new theme and all the fun events that you know and love."
Be sure to bundle up, and enjoy the festivities!