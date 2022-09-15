Stretch of North Cascades Highway closed due to mudslides

A stretch of the North Cascades Highway in western Washington is closed due to a series of mudslides following "wild" weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said Thursday morning there's no estimated time for reopening, but crews are working to get it open as safely and quickly as they can.
🚨 There was some wild weather today on State Route 20 near Milepost 170 which caused massive mud slides and part of the roadway to be washed out. Until further notice State Route 20 pass will be closed across the mountains. @wsdot_north pic.twitter.com/u5yVaIRcAS— Trooper Jacob Kennett (@wspd7pio) September 15, 2022