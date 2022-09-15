Stretch of North Cascades Highway closed due to mudslides

After closing due to a series of mudslides, the North Cascades Highway is expected to reopen around noon.

Last Updated: Sept. 15 at 11:30 p.m.

A stretch of the North Cascades Highway in western Washington is closed due to a series of mudslides following "wild" weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Thursday morning there's no estimated time for reopening, but crews are working to get it open as safely and quickly as they can. 

