WINTHROP, Wash. - A stretch of State Route 20 is likely going to be closed through at least July due to wildfires.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the closure is between milepost 165 and 185. This is roughly from Winthrop to west of Mazama in the Methow Valley.
If you are traveling to the west side of the state from Winthrop there are other routes. Travelers can take I-90 or US-2.
WSDOT said despite the closure, people are attempting to get around roadblocks.
"It's closed. Closed. You can’t go through. Closed," WSDOT wrote.