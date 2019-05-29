Spirit Lake Police are investigating a string of felony vandalism incidents that have occurred throughout the city.
SLPD says several residences, businesses and personal property items have been tagged recently with obscene words and drawings. Police say the damages have easily exceeded $1,000, which will be charged and prosecuted as a felony crime.
SLPD asks citizens to please be aware of suspicious people or activity in your neighborhood and immediately report it, no matter the time of day.
Anyone with information about these crimes or the "Mole Gang" is asked to contact investigators at (208) 623-2701.