For at least five weeks in a row, a shooting has taken place at a high school football game.
Two teenage boys were shot when gunfire erupted during a high school football game in Philadelphia Friday night.
The gunfire triggered panic inside the stadium where hundreds of fans ran for the exits.
Police say the two teens, 14-years-old and 15-years-old are recovering today in a hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
Others were hurt in the scramble to get away.
The shooting took place outside the stadium. No arrests have been made.
According to ABC News, this shooting comes a week after two people were shot during a football game in Fort Worth, Texas on September 14.
Prior to the Texas football shooting, three teenagers were shot September 13 after a high school football game in Newport News, Virginia.
Two weeks ago, a man was fatally shot on September 6 during a high school football game near Pittsburgh.
On August 31, ten people were shot following a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama and on August 24, police responded to reports of a gunshot at a football game at Parkway North High School near St. Louis, Missouri.