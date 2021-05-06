Enjoy the unseasonably warm temperatures today, as highs are expected to climb into the 80's and 90's.
A strong cold front will push across the Pacific northwest late today, delivering a round of active unsettled weather through the overnight hours. Currently it looks as though most of the showers and thunderstorm activity will slide south and east of Spokane and across parts of the NE mountains. Within these thunderstorm cells we will likely see brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and the potential for dangerous cloud to ground lightning. The other big player will be the winds, with gust expected 25-35 mph. Recent dry conditions and gusty winds will likely lead to areas of blowing dust. Another concern is elevated fire danger with the potential of lightning in the forecast.
Mother Nature will deliver a big cool down behind today's cold front, with daytime highs dropping a good 15-20° for the weekend with highs in the 60's through Monday.