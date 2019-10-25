Leslie Lowe

A strong, fast moving cold front brings 30-35 mph wind gust this afternoon for the Spokane/CDA Metro area and the potential of 50 mph gust in Central Washington for Ellensburg through Vantage where wind advisories remain in place through 10 pm tonight. Behind today's cold front, a few lingering showers for Saturday morning and a BIG drop in temperatures. Daytime highs in the upper 30's and mid 40's through next week, with frosty overnight lows in the low to mid 20's. 

