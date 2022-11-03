We've been talking about it all week long, and now it is on the doorstep! Our first big storm of the Fall season will bring the first snowfall for many later tonight, and the potential for damaging winds and power outages Friday night-Saturday morning!
The first of the numerous impacts from this storm will be the snow. Moisture is already starting to stream over the Cascade Mountains, and it'll continue to march east through the evening, with snow expected to start falling and sticking late Thursday night and continuing into the early morning hours on Friday before warmer air turns snow to rain by mid-morning on Friday. (See graphic below for timing of snow arrival in Spokane).
As for how much snow will fall, the heaviest will obviously be up in the mountains where up to a foot of snow could fall through Friday, making any sort of pass travel extremely difficult, so make sure you are prepared for the worst! Most lower elevation areas can expect anywhere from 1-4", with some locally higher amounts in some of our northern valleys, where the transition to rain Friday morning will take a little bit longer.
Around the Spokane/CdA metro area, locations below 2,000' elevation (Downtown Spokane/CdA, Spokane Valley) can expect up to 2", with higher benches like the West Plains, South Hill, 5 Mile Prairie expecting 2-4".
With new snow on the ground, and snow turning over to rain mid-Friday morning, we are expecting a very slushy/sloppy morning commute, so make sure you factor in some extra time, and take it slow!
DAMAGING WINDS FRIDAY NIGHT
And while the snow certainly grabs the headlines, it's the wind that could be especially problematic.
Once the snow turns to rain, winds will be increasing through the rest of the day on Friday before peaking late Friday night-Saturday morning with gusts up to 60mph possible!
That could easily knock down leaf-laden tree limbs and lead to power outages, so make sure you know where your flashlights are and that your devices are fully charged before heading to bed Friday night!
A High Wind Watch will go into place Friday afternoon and last into Saturday morning, before winds gradually start to die back down.
This storm will finally start to let up on Saturday, but the break won't be a long one! More active weather, and more rounds of snow will be possible early next week, along with a much colder airmass moving in!
High temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing after Sunday, with overnight lows down into the teens! That means any snow that falls Sunday night-Monday will likely be sticking around for a while.