The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Friday morning, with 4-8 inches of snow in the forecast for Spokane, 3-5" for the Idaho Panhandle, Palouse, 1-3" for the NE mountains of Washington and several feet for the mountains. One of the biggest concerns with this system is timing and temperatures and the transition from snow to freezing rain and a rain/snow mix by Thursday afternoon. This will have major impacts on morning and evening commutes Thursday, as well as significant impacts for travelers headed across any of our mountain passes.
As temperatures warm, we will likely see a transition to rain to wrap up the workweek, with drier weather expected for the weekend.