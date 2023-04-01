A strong system moving across the state has multiple Winter Weather Warnings in place, including an Avalanche Alert in North Idaho, as we kick off April.
Showers and possible thunderstorms are forecasted to continue across the Inland Northwest through Monday. Heavy mountain snow over the Cascades is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, with upwards of six to 19 inches possible for areas above 2,500 feet elevation. Winter Weather Warnings are in place through Sunday across Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes – travel is forecasted to be very difficult, especially Sunday morning.
On top of this, with previous heavier snowfall and wind gusts ramping up across the region, as high as 45 mph, the National Weather Service has issued an Avalanche Alert across the Selkirk Range of Northern Idaho, the Cabinets Mountains, Purcell Mountains, and the Silver Valley and St. Regis basin. NWS reports natural and human triggered avalanchesarevery likely. Travel through the pass is not recommended. This alert expires late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Aside from these warnings, radar shows unstable showers sticking around across the region for the rest of the weekend into the beginning of the work week. High winds are set to settle Sunday evening. Temperatures are mild in the high-40s, until conditions begin to become drier and warmer by the end of next week.
As we head into next weekend, Spokane will be sitting in the low-60s with sunny skies!