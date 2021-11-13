On Sunday, strong winds dominate the forecast. Expect gusts up to 45 MPH across the Inland Northwest throughout the day. Sunday should be a dry day for most of the region with partly sunny skies to start off the day. Clouds increase throughout the afternoon as temperatures soar well above average for this time of the year. Highs for Sunday will sit in the upper 50's to low 60's across the region.
// WATCH SWX //
Strong winds expected on Sunday
