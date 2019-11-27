A monster area of low pressure will drive strong winds into the Inland Northwest. High wind warnings and wind advisories will bring wind gust from 45 to 60 mph. Downed branches, trees and power outages are a big concern over the next 24 hours. This same system is bringing light snow for Washington mountain passes and heavy snowfall for northern California, Oregon, Nevada, Wyoming, and Montana. Travelers please be prepared for winter travel.
Breezy NE winds will continue through Thursday morning, dropping wind chill temperatures into the single digits for the Turkey Trot and all of those Turkey Bowls. Cooler, drier weather continues through the weekend with daytime highs in the upper 20's and low 30's and overnight lows in the teens.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.