POST FALLS, Idaho - A strong windstorm early Saturday morning brought down trees and power lines, knocking out power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses across the Inland Northwest.
According to the outage map on Avista's website, dozens of outages were reported in Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls and Hayden, Idaho.
Pictures from the Lucky Pines Mobile Home Park showed at least one tree that had fallen on a home. It was not clear if anyone was injured.
Winds were expected to be strongest Saturday morning, but are forecasted to calm down by Saturday afternoon.
