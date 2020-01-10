Moderate to heavy snow is expected as we head through the day, with several inches of snow expected at the valley floors (4-7" through Saturday) and several feet up in the mountains (1-3'). Great news for ski resorts, not so great news if you are traveling. Please slow down, allow for extra time, drive for the conditions and watch for road crews and snow plows during Thursday evenings commute. Snow will continue on and off overnight into Saturday morning.
With slightly warmer temperatures Saturday, we will likely see more of a rain/snow mix at the valley floors and continued mountain snow.
A system moving in on Sunday will bring or next threat of accumulating snow, with a possible 1-3" of new snow.
An arctic blast next week will drop temperatures significantly, with overnight lows by Tuesday below zero.
