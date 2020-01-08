Avalanche warnings for the North Idaho panhandle and parts of Montana have now been extended through 6 am Thursday. Travel in the back country is not recommended.
Mountain snow and spotty showers at the valley floors is expected through Thursday, with a strong winter storm moving in to the Pacific Northwest Friday. Early indications are calling for heavy mountain snow, making treacherous travel conditions through mountain passes and several inches of snow expected at the valley floors. Right now, forecast models are bringing this system in a bit earlier then originally expected, between 7-8 am. We will continue to follow this system very closely and keep you updated on the very latest.
