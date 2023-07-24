SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The structure of Thai Bamboo's East Sprague Avenue location collapsed Saturday, leaving the business with extensive external damage. No one was injured in the incident.
The building's interior was unharmed, but the exterior is significantly damaged.
The staff at Thai Bamboo told NonStop Local that Saturday's heavy winds are the cause of the top portion of the roof's collapse.
"And Saturday, that windstorm is what it finally needed... [the top portion of the roof] just came straight down," Alex Santos-Cucalon, the operations manager for Thai Bamboo, said.
Construction crews were at Thai Bamboo Monday to clean up the damage from the incident.
"Some of the wood up there is deteriorated.... and it just failed. And with the wind blowing on Saturday night, it was enough pressure to detach from some of the old screws that were up there and took it down," Molly Branch, a construction professional working on the building, said.
For the time being, the Spokane Valley location will remain closed. Thai Bamboo's other locations in North Spokane and in the South Hill neighborhood of Spokane will remain open.
"We're hoping this is just going to be kind of a hiccup in the road. Maybe a week or two tops. We want to make sure it's nice and safe... It could have been a lot worse... and luckily, it's really not," Santos-Cucalon said.