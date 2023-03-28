SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 9 (SCFD9) is responding to a structure fire near north Inland Road and north Seven Mile Road in Nine Mile Falls.
SCFD9 confirmed they originally responded to reports of a brush fire that quickly spread to an out building. Surrounding structures were also threatened by this fire but due to a swift response by emergency crews, no other buildings were harmed.
Currently there is a large traffic backup on both north Inland Road and north Seven Mile Road. You should avoid the area if possible.
NonStop Local has a crew on the way to gather more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.