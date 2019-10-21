Update: Washington State Patrol says a lane has reopened on Highway 27 as crews fight a structure fire in Palouse.
Previous coverage: PALOUSE, Wash. - Whitman County first responders are on scene of a structure fire that has led to a road closure on Highway 27 in Palouse Monday morning.
Whitman County officials requested that the Department of Transportation close Highway 27 due to the structure fire near Alder at Milepost 15.4 in the city limits of Palouse. The road is fully blocked.
Washington State Patrol says the Whitman County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department are on scene, while DOT is in route for traffic control. An alternate route is available.
WSP says an estimated time for reopening is unknown at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.