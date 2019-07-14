Structure fire on Northshore Diamond Lake Road spread to brush on Sunday

Firefighters from South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire that spread into a brush fire on Northshore Diamond Lake Road Sunday.
According to South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue, two air tankers from Deer Park aided firefighters on the ground.
For the safety of the firefighters, Northshore Diamond Lake road was closed for a short period of time.
Two structures and two vehicles were destroyed in the fire. No other structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.