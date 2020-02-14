SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 16-year-old Central Valley High School student has been arrested after admitting to making a school threat.
Friday morning, a note was found in a bathroom stating there would be a shooting at CVHS. School staff and a Spokane Valley Sheriff's School Resource Deputy immediately began investigating the threat and were able to identify a possible suspect.
The student admitted to leaving the threat in the bathroom, and said he came up with the idea because he didn't want to give two class presentations during the day. During the investigation, no weapons or evidence was found indicating he intended to harm anyone.
The student was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for threats to bomb or injury property, a felony.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says this is becoming an increasingly far too common and disturbance in our community.
"As always, the safety of students and staff is the priority for the Central Valley School District, the Spokane Valley Police Department, and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office," a release stated. "We will continue to work together, along with students, parents, and staff, toward providing a safe environment at our schools."
East Valley High School classes were canceled Friday after a similar threat was discovered this week.
Authorities also included the following note to students & parents:
Students: be aware, if you make a threat toward a school, you WILL be arrested and booked into jail for felony charges. This is NOT funny nor a way to get a day off from school or to show you can’t be dared. It is a CRIME, and you will be arrested
Parents: No one “thinks” their child would do something like this, but please, take the time to talk to your school-age children and explain the seriousness of making threats like this.
Addressing this community problem begins at home by making sure all of our children understand, actions have consequences. Making school threats will end with the person responsible, being arrested.
We all can agree students should be able to attend school, focused on learning, not worrying about their safety due to threats made by their classmates.
