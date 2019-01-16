Shadle Park High School was placed into a lockdown Wednesday morning and a student was later arrested for an apparent social media threat.

Spokane Police say one student was arrested in connection to the lockdown, however the incident is under investigation. A Spokane Public Schools official confirmed with KHQ that the incident didn't involve a gun.

The lockdown was a precautionary measure and it has since been lifted.

Spokane Police initially received a call from a non-Shadle Park student, claiming that a Shadle student reported on social media that a male student in a classroom was alleged to have a gun in his backpack and was threatening to shoot up the school.

Police responded quickly and took the student into custody without incident. At least two students confirmed and verified the social media threat post with police.

The student arrested is a sophomore at Shadle, according to Spokane Police and Spokane Public Schools. He was booked into juvenile detention on felony harassment charges.

#update: I have been told that Shadle Park High School was placed in a brief lockdown earlier this morning as precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted. Police tell me one person has been detained. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/1dFp7lWtGP — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) January 16, 2019