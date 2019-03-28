The Spokane Regional Health District is investigating after a female student at Sacajawea Middle School was diagnosed with meningitis.
SRHD says No other cases have been identified and risk of the disease spreading to others remains very low.
Spokane Public Schools says notifications were sent via email to all Sacajawea families and staff containing information about the disease.
Accordigng to SRHD, Symptoms of meningitis include, but are not limited to, a sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion and sometimes a rash. Quick medical attention is important if meningococcal disease is suspected. Individuals with concerns should contact their healthcare provider.
SRHD has published a fact sheet, or for more information, go to the health district’s FAQ located here.