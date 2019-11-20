UPDATED ON NOV. 20, 2019 AT 9:16 P.M.
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department has identified the student who allegedly wrote a bomb threat on a bathroom stall that prompted Moscow Middle School to evacuate last Friday.
According to the Moscow Police Department, the student came forward and told police they wrote the threat. Moscow Police Chief James Fry told the Daily Evergreen that the individual will not be identified because they are minor.
The Latah County Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing the evidence in the case. No charges have been filed, and the investigation is on-going.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Middle School has been evacuated as a precaution after a reported bomb threat.
According to police, the threat was discovered written in a bathroom stall Friday, November 15.
Students were evacuated to the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center across the street and dismissed from there at the normal time of 2:15 pm.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.