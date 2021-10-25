UPDATE: OCT 25
An update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office provides more details into the response Monday to a student who brought a loaded handgun to school.
After school staff were alerted that a student had a handgun, the students location was determined while law enforcement was called in.
A group of deputies, unsure of the 14-year-odl student's intentions and believing that the student was unaware that staff knew about the gun, entered the classroom at the same time. The rest of the school was put on lockdown as deputies entered.
Deputies isolated the student and gave the rest of the classroom the chance to evacuate.
The student was taken into custody. The sheriff's office said they could face several felony and misdemeanor charges. Investigation into why they brought the loaded gun to school is ongoing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A student at University High School (UHS) was detained Monday and had a firearm confiscated, according to a spokesperson for the school.
Scarce details have been released about the incident. UHS did say that they did not deem it necessary to go into lockdown as law enforcement was able to act quickly and take the weapon.
School was dismissed normally and on time. UHS said officers deemed all students, staff and the building safe.
"Student and staff safety is always our utmost priority. We cannot emphasize enough how important it is for students that if they see something to say something to an adult authority. We are thankful for our law enforcement, University High School administration, staff and students for their quick actions and following our protocols to keep everyone safe," UHS said in a statement to KHQ.
UHS said there will be counselors available at school Tuesday for students and staff if they want to talk about the incident.