Shadle Park High School was placed into a lockdown Wednesday morning.
Spokane Police say one student was detained in connection to the lockdown, however the exact nature of the incident is still unknown.
The lockdown was a precautionary measure and it has since been lifted.
We will update this story as soon as new information is confirmed.
