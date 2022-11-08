The Seattle Police Department has confirmed a student at Ingraham High School has died after being shot on Tuesday.

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has confirmed a student at Ingraham High School has died after being shot on Tuesday.

SPD said the suspect has been arrested.

Last Updated: Nov. 8 at 2:45 p.m.

One person has been transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries being shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed. 

Right now, it's unclear if the person was a student or not. According to SPD, the suspect fled from the school but has now been arrested. 

Families are able to pick up students at a nearby location. Classes at the high school have been canceled for Nov. 9.

