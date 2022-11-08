SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has confirmed a student at Ingraham High School has died after being shot on Tuesday.
SPD said the suspect has been arrested.
My heart breaks for the student who lost their life and for their family, friends, and the entire Ingraham High School community. Schools must be safe havens for our youth to learn, grow, and thrive, and our students must trust that they will be safe in the classroom.— Mayor Bruce Harrell (@MayorofSeattle) November 8, 2022
One person has been transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries being shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed.
Right now, it's unclear if the person was a student or not. According to SPD, the suspect fled from the school but has now been arrested.
Families are able to pick up students at a nearby location. Classes at the high school have been canceled for Nov. 9.
There was gunfire reported at Ingraham High School this morning. One student is believed to have been shot.— Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) November 8, 2022
The campus is currently on lockdown. Seattle Police are on the scene and working with the district’s Safety and Security team. SPD is searching the area for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/8IarrjevxP
